Victoria Park will be shut from Monday 11 September, to ensure people's safety during restoration work involving heavy machinery. Portsmouth City Council plans to reopen it on Monday 25 September.

The work is part of the council's project to improve the park's value as a community space, a wildlife haven and a much-loved part of the city's heritage. The project has benefited from a £2.4m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The plans includes building a new community hub, improving the aviary, restoring historic monuments and creating a new play area.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, with responsibility for leisure and culture, said: "We're very sorry to have to close the park for a couple of weeks, but unfortunately this is needed for important safety reasons.

“The work we're doing is part of our efforts to make the park an even better community space, and we're very grateful for people's understanding during this temporary closure."

Twenty-seven trees have already been planted, and a wildlife meadow will be created on the north side of the park.

Victoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the aviary. Picture: Sarah Standing

Other work will include restoring the original railings, improving paths and gates, installing information panels and restoring monuments, including the fountain, improving the aviary and installing a new play area.