New £600,000 Waterlooville skate park opened on Saturday with Olympic hero Declan Brooks left covered in litter
A NEW £600,000 skate park and play space which was only opened on Saturday amid much fanfare with Olympic hero Declan Brooks attending has already been left covered in litter.
Families and friends came to enjoy the Phoenix skate and play park in Hobby Close, Waterlooville, as it was officially opened on Saturday.
Read More
Declan, the Portsmouth-born Olympic BMX medallist, attended the opening to show off his skills on the new skate facilities and to talk to crowds of fans.
The new skate and play park is the work of Wecock Farm Big Local, a resident-led programme funded by the Big Lottery.
Tracie Hoare, project co-ordinator, said that it was ‘brilliant’ to see such a ‘massive turnout’ at the opening.
She has worked on the project for four years and said it feels ‘amazing’ to see everyone’s hard work come to fruition.
Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond, also at the ribbon cutting ceremony, said: ‘The community came together and raised the money.’
But police patrolling the area on Tuesday came across rubbish strewn across the space.
Posting on Twitter, police said: ‘While on patrol this morning, our Waterlooville North NPT officers stumbled across multiple piles of litter at Phoenix Skate and Play Park, Wecock Farm.
‘There are plenty of bins scattered around the park so there is no excuse to litter.’