Families and friends came to enjoy the Phoenix skate and play park in Hobby Close, Waterlooville, as it was officially opened on Saturday.

Declan, the Portsmouth-born Olympic BMX medallist, attended the opening to show off his skills on the new skate facilities and to talk to crowds of fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new skate and play park is the work of Wecock Farm Big Local, a resident-led programme funded by the Big Lottery.

Tracie Hoare, project co-ordinator, said that it was ‘brilliant’ to see such a ‘massive turnout’ at the opening.

She has worked on the project for four years and said it feels ‘amazing’ to see everyone’s hard work come to fruition.

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond, also at the ribbon cutting ceremony, said: ‘The community came together and raised the money.’

Police found rubbish strewn across newly opened Phoenix skate and play park in Hobby Close, Waterlooville. Pic Hants police

But police patrolling the area on Tuesday came across rubbish strewn across the space.

Posting on Twitter, police said: ‘While on patrol this morning, our Waterlooville North NPT officers stumbled across multiple piles of litter at Phoenix Skate and Play Park, Wecock Farm.

‘There are plenty of bins scattered around the park so there is no excuse to litter.’

SEE ALSO: Barber raises money with head shave

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron