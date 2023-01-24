New safety law after Grenfell Tower tragedy to help crews respond to fires in high-rise homes comes into force
NEW fire safety legislation after the Grenfell Tower tragedy designed to help crews respond to fires in high-rise homes has come into force.
The regulations mean those responsible for all residential buildings that contain two or more sets of domestic premises, with communal areas, will need to provide vital information to their fire and rescue service. This will include building plans with details on layout, the materials used for external wall design, and details of any repairs to firefighting lifts and essential fire-fighting equipment on site.
The new regulations will help fire crews in planning for and responding to a fire in these buildings and have been made following recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Under the new regulations, fire safety instructions and information about fire doors must clearly be displayed in a lobby or communal area of the building. All residents should receive this information when they move in, as well as an annual update.
Protection station manager Karl Manners said: ‘We welcome the new regulations as an important step forward in improving fire safety for members of our communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.’
A government statement said: ‘The Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 will implement the majority of the recommendations made by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in its Phase 1 report which required a change in the law. The regulations seek to improve the fire safety of blocks of flats in ways which are practical, cost effective for individual leaseholders and proportionate to the risk of fire.’
Anyone with concerns the new regulations are not being followed in your building should get in touch with the fire service.