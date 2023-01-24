The regulations mean those responsible for all residential buildings that contain two or more sets of domestic premises, with communal areas, will need to provide vital information to their fire and rescue service. This will include building plans with details on layout, the materials used for external wall design, and details of any repairs to firefighting lifts and essential fire-fighting equipment on site.

READ NOW: Man jailed for double glassing

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new regulations will help fire crews in planning for and responding to a fire in these buildings and have been made following recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Under the new regulations, fire safety instructions and information about fire doors must clearly be displayed in a lobby or communal area of the building. All residents should receive this information when they move in, as well as an annual update.

Hampshire fire service

Protection station manager Karl Manners said: ‘We welcome the new regulations as an important step forward in improving fire safety for members of our communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.’

A government statement said: ‘The Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 will implement the majority of the recommendations made by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in its Phase 1 report which required a change in the law. The regulations seek to improve the fire safety of blocks of flats in ways which are practical, cost effective for individual leaseholders and proportionate to the risk of fire.’

Advertisement Hide Ad