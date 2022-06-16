The store, a Salvation Army Charity shop, will be the second of the charity’s shops in the city, located at Albert Road in Southsea.

The shop will hold its grand opening ceremony on Monday, June 20 at 10.30am followed by refreshments.

Families in the area affected by the cost of living crisis are set to benefit, as the shop will be sell affordable goods and offer networking for people to build new friendships.

The interior of the new Salvation Army children's charity shop in Southsea.

Weekly child-centred activity sessions in the shop will bring children and parents together and visitors can be signposted to other programmes which include a children’s dance and music group and a holiday club.

Major Carol Young from The Salvation Army in Southsea, said: ‘We believe this is the only one of its kind in our area.

‘Our other charity shop, also in Albert Road, not only resources the work of the Salvation Army in the area but offers volunteering opportunities and a connecting point for our many regular customers.

Inside the new charity shop in Albert Road.

‘In addition, to raise awareness of the growing isolation of many people, our Lighthouse Community Centre has started a new weekly drop-on every Monday from 11am to 2pm offering opportunities for people of all ages to make friends, share conversation, enjoy refreshments, table top games for adults and a play area for children.’

The Salvation Army funds services to support the young, elderly, homeless, blind and disabled people and drug addicts.