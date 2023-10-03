News you can trust since 1877
New Southsea venue: The Hive Bar throws open its doors to public

A new Southsea bar hoping to fill a void in the area fully opened its doors to the public today.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:48 BST
The Hive Bar in Osborne Road has thrown open its doors after its soft launch last Thursday, as reported in The News.

The venue, which opens from 11am to 11pm, will have an eclectic mix of music with DJs playing every weekend. A variety of cocktails will be available for punters alongside beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

New bar has opened in Southsea, The Hive Cocktail Bar on Wednesday 27th September 2023 Pictured: The interior of the bar Picture: Habibur RahmanNew bar has opened in Southsea, The Hive Cocktail Bar on Wednesday 27th September 2023 Pictured: The interior of the bar Picture: Habibur Rahman
Co-owners Kathleen Houghton and Kay Adu are excited about their new venture. Following the closure of the popular bar Kingsley’s last year, Kathleen said they hope to fill a gap in the Osborne Road market. The 41-year-old, who lives in Southsea, said last week: “We’re very excited about the new bar opening. The bar will have DJs playing every weekend and a range of cocktails to choose from. There will be a bit of everything with the music...every type of music.

"Osborne Road had Kingsley’s before and now it’s gone we’re hoping to fill the gap. The bar will be a stop-off for people before they go to a club. We will be fully open from Tuesday after our soft launch.”

