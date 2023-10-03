Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hive Bar in Osborne Road has thrown open its doors after its soft launch last Thursday, as reported in The News.

READ NOW: Serious scaffolding incident

The venue, which opens from 11am to 11pm, will have an eclectic mix of music with DJs playing every weekend. A variety of cocktails will be available for punters alongside beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New bar has opened in Southsea, The Hive Cocktail Bar on Wednesday 27th September 2023 Pictured: The interior of the bar Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owners Kathleen Houghton and Kay Adu are excited about their new venture. Following the closure of the popular bar Kingsley’s last year, Kathleen said they hope to fill a gap in the Osborne Road market. The 41-year-old, who lives in Southsea, said last week: “We’re very excited about the new bar opening. The bar will have DJs playing every weekend and a range of cocktails to choose from. There will be a bit of everything with the music...every type of music.