8 pictures of new Southsea bar set to open amid bid to fill void left by Kingsley's closure

Owners of a new Southsea bar are hoping to fill a void in the area as they prepare to fully open their doors to the public.

The Hive Bar in Osborne Road will fully throw open its doors to the public next Tuesday after its soft launch today (Thursday) by co-owners Kathleen Houghton and Kay Adu.

The venue, which will open from 11am to 11pm, will have an eclectic mix of music with DJs playing every weekend. A variety of cocktails will be available for punters alongside beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Following the closure of the popular bar Kingsley’s last year, Kathleen said they hope to fill a gap in the Osborne Road market. The 41-year-old, who lives in Southsea, said: “We’re very excited about the new bar opening. The bar will have DJs playing every weekend and a range of cocktails to choose from. There will be a bit of everything with the music...every type of music.

"Osborne Road had Kingsley’s before and now it’s gone we’re hoping to fill the gap. The bar will be a stop-off for people before they go to a club. We will be fully open from Tuesday after our soft launch.”

