New Year Honours: University of Portsmouth staff member Hayley Wheeler receives honour for her charity work
THE organiser of the reverse advent calendar has been nominated for a New Year Honour.
Hayley Wheeler, Southsea, has been acknowledged for her charity work over the years by being named a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire – known as a BEM.
The global student support and events co-ordinator at the University of Portsmouth has devoted her time to helping others from charity work and volunteering at Buckland Soup Kitchen to her job at the university which helps the integration of international students.
Hayley’s job at the university is to ensure that international students receive the best support and have the opportunity to get involved in activities throughout the year.
Throughout her time, she has incorporated her work with students with charity work and she has organised two charity evenings at the Akash, Southsea, and has also taken over a soup kitchen in Portsmouth with her students to help the volunteers.
Hayley said: ‘This award has motivated me to keep fundraising for Portsmouth charities who are doing amazing work but are in such need of our help and support.
‘When you find yourself in a position where you are isolated and you feel lonely and depressed, there are people that can help. It can happen to anybody whether it is bereavement or you are struggling, help is out there and there are people that care, even if they are complete strangers. There is no shame in reaching out and asking for help.
‘This outpouring of kindness has been absolutely overwhelming.’
Not only has she dedicated her time to helping others through charity work, but she is also the organiser of the city’s reverse advent calendar which sees people across the area donate money and essential items which are then be distributed to charities.
The reverse advent calendar has a donation points across the city where people can drop off goods, and this year Hayley was overwhelmed at the amount of support which meant that they could add two more charities to be included in the distribution.
Hayley added: ‘I'd like to dedicate this award to my late friend Barbara Ibba. She was the lady that showed me kindness and helped me get my life back on track and believe in myself again.’