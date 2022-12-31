The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth and Hampshire with the region battered by torrential rain. And as many people travel to celebrate the new year, police have warned motorists to take extra care due to dangerous driving conditions.

SEE ALSO: Weather warning

Posting on social media, Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘There is a lot of surface water on the roads today. If you do have to travel, make sure you adjust your driving to the conditions. Taking a bit off of your speed and making sure you arrive safely is better than not arriving at all.’

The Met Office predicted on Friday: ‘Heavy rain is expected to bring some surface water flooding and travel disruption. Outbreaks of rain are expected across the area during Saturday morning and afternoon before dying out from the southwest after dark.’