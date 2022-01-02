People in Portsmouth saw in NYE in style

New Year's Eve Portsmouth: 16 photos show how people celebrated start of 2022 in style

CELEBRATIONS on New Year’s Eve heralded the start of 2022 with high hopes the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past.

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 11:52 am

Many across the Portsmouth area saw the year in with friends and family.

Some chose to have raucous nights – while others chose a quieter evening or day.

READ NEXT: Portsmouth police called out as group of 10 let off fireworks in middle of North End street

Here are 16 images that show the variety of celebrations – click next to see more pictures.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Cathy Hayter is with her family

People across the Portsmouth area celebrated New Year's Eve their own way. Here Cathy Hayter is with her family

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Charmain Conway says her sleeping dog summed up her NYE

People across the Portsmouth area celebrated New Year's Eve their own way. Charmain Conway says her sleeping dog summed up her NYE

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Courtney Rogers' little one is on the way to see family

People across the Portsmouth area celebrated New Year's Eve their own way. Here Courtney Rogers' little one is on the way to see family

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Cilla Harding pulls a cheeky pose

People across the Portsmouth area celebrated New Year's Eve their own way. Here Cilla Harding pulls a cheeky pose

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
PortsmouthPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 4