Many across the Portsmouth area saw the year in with friends and family.

Some chose to have raucous nights – while others chose a quieter evening or day.

READ NEXT: Portsmouth police called out as group of 10 let off fireworks in middle of North End street

Here are 16 images that show the variety of celebrations – click next to see more pictures.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Cathy Hayter is with her family People across the Portsmouth area celebrated New Year's Eve their own way. Here Cathy Hayter is with her family Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Charmain Conway says her sleeping dog summed up her NYE People across the Portsmouth area celebrated New Year's Eve their own way. Charmain Conway says her sleeping dog summed up her NYE Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Courtney Rogers' little one is on the way to see family People across the Portsmouth area celebrated New Year's Eve their own way. Here Courtney Rogers' little one is on the way to see family Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Cilla Harding pulls a cheeky pose People across the Portsmouth area celebrated New Year's Eve their own way. Here Cilla Harding pulls a cheeky pose Photo: Submitted Photo Sales