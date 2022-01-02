Portsmouth police called out as group of 10 let off fireworks in middle of North End street
POLICE were called out on New Year’s Eve after a group of people let off fireworks in the middle of a street.
Up to 10 people were spotted lighting the pyrotechnics in Derby Road, North End, before one of the group launched a glass bottle at a house.
At one point two cars tried to get past the group but had to wait.
Lauren Crosland, 31, was visiting her partner when she saw the incident.
She said: ‘There were six to 10 people just letting big fireworks off - I said “that’s out of order”.
‘Within minutes it then escalated - they were all drunk. One person threw a bottle at someone’s house. There were two cars trying to come through.’
Police were called and arrived after the fireworks had ended. Officers stayed in the area for around 10 minutes before leaving, Lauren said.
She added: ‘It wasn’t little fireworks or sparklers it was really big fireworks that should be in your back garden - and it’s the fact they were doing it in the main road.
‘They were completely drunk - they thought they had the world’s rights to set off those fireworks and there was glass everywhere.’