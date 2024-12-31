Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity stalwarts, educators, celebrity gardeners and sporting gems are among those from across Hampshire who have been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Southsea’s Mark Gerald Mitchell, who is chair of Trustees at the Solent Academies Trust which runs five special schools across the county, is among those being recognised and has been awarded an MBE for his services to education.

Portsmouth’s Commander (Rtd) Robert Bosshardt RN, who retired as chief executive of the Royal Naval Benevolent Trust earlier this year, has been made an OBE for his services to veterans' Welfare. He has been joined by Rowlands Castle resident Ian Moore JP who has been made an OBE for services to the fire industry and to public safety.

Emsworth resident Melanie Ford who is county Commissioner for Girlguiding Sussex West and Lead Volunteer for World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts has been made an MBE for her services to Young People.

Other MBE recipients include Waterlooville resident Brian Pope for services to education during his work as assistant director for children's services at Hampshire County Council and Emsworth resident Andrew Proctor for services to local government when he was previously council leader at Norfolk County Council.

Alison Moorey | St Wilfrid's Hospice

Waterlooville resident Alison Moorey, who retired as CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester last year has been given an BEM for her services to palliative care, alongside Fareham hurdle marker Kenneth Galton who was given a BEM for services to hazel coppicing and to heritage crafts and rowing umpire David Biddulph from Waterlooville who was awarded a BEM for services to rowing.

Alan Titchmarsh. Credit: Spungold Productions/ITV)

Elsewhere in the county, horticulturalist, author and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh has been awarded a CBE for his services to horticulture and to charity, chair of Hampshire County Cricket Club Roderick Bransgrove has been given an OBE for services to sport, and British Paralympic swimming champion Alice Tai has been given an OBE for her services to swimming.

Alice Tai | Contributed

Full list of Hampshire recipients:

Knights Bachelor

The Right Honourable Ranil Malcolm Jayawardena. Lately Member of Parliament for North East Hampshire. For Political and Public Service. (Bramley)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

David Alan Bond . Lately Chief Executive Officer, Sheffield Forgemasters. For services to the Defence Supply Chain. (Winchester)

Alan Fred Titchmarsh MBE DL. Horticulturalist, Author and Broadcaster. For services to Horticulture and to Charity. (Alton)

Dr Alan Patrick Vincent Whitehead. For Parliamentary and Political Service. (Southampton)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Commander (Rtd) Robert George Bosshardt RN. Lately Chief Executive, Royal Naval Benevolent Trust. For services to Veterans' Welfare. (Portsmouth)

Roderick Granville Bransgrove. Lately Chair, Hampshire County Cricket Club. For services to Sport. (Winchester)

Josephine Hamilton. Campaigner for Subpostmasters. For services to Justice. (Hook)

Dr Kay Catherine Sheila Hilary Linnell. Forensic Accountant, Expert Witness and Key Adviser to the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance. For services to Justice. (Basingstoke)

Ian Frederick Moore JP. Chief Executive Officer, Fire Industry Association. For services to the Fire Industry and to Public Safety. (Rowlands Castle)

Alice Rose Tai MBE. For services to Swimming. (New Milton)

Professor Richard Okagbue Chude Oreffo FMedSci. Lately Chair of Musculoskeletal Science, University of Southampton. For services to Education Equality and to Musculoskeletal Science. (Romsey)

Colonel (Rtd) Audrey Jean Smith. Life Vice-President and Trustee, Women's Royal Army Corps Association. For services to Female Veterans. (Aldershot)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Michael Paul Anthony Bailey. Managing Director, Col-Tec Solutions Ltd. For services to the Print Industry and Allied Trades. (New Milton)

Professor Keith Lawson Brown. Lately Independent Chair, Safeguarding Adult National Network. For services to Adult Safeguarding. (Southampton)

David Peter Clarkson. Director, Ofcom. For services to Telecommunications. (Fleet)

Mark William Fane. Lately Chair, The Garden Museum. For services to Horticulture. (Fordingbridge)

Melanie Louise Ford. County Commissioner, Girlguiding Sussex West and Lead Volunteer, World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. For services to Young People. (Emsworth)

Robert Douglas David Heard. Road Safety Campaigner. For services to Road Safety. (Southampton)

Dr Elizabeth Clare Kent. Associate Head, Marine Physics and Ocean Climate, National Oceanography Centre. For services to Tracking Global Temperatures. (Southampton)

Elizabeth Jane Kerr. Lately Director, UK Space. For services to the Space Industry. (Liphook)

Mark Gerald Mitchell. Lately Chair of Trustees, Solent Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Portsmouth)

James Murray. Co-Founder, Murray Parish Trust and Patron, Friends of PICU, Southampton Children's Hospital. For services to Children with an Illness and their Families. (Alresford)

Sarah Janet Mary Parish. Co-Founder, Murray Parish Trust and Patron, Friends of PICU, Southampton Children's Hospital. For services to Children with an Illness and their Families. (Alresford)

Nicholas Martin Christopher Parkes. Head of Freight, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to the Operations of the Health and Care System. (Basingstoke)

Brian Pope. Lately Assistant Director, Children's Services, Hampshire County Council. For services to Education. (Waterlooville)

Andrew James Proctor. Lately Council Leader, Norfolk County Council. For services to Local Government. (Emsworth)

Megan Kay Robinson. Headteacher, Elvetham Heath Primary School, Fleet. For services to Education. (Hook)

Catharine Louise Walton. Chief Engineer and Technical Lead, Home Office. For Public Service. (Basingstoke)

Katy Robena Ware. For services to Maritime Safety and Technology. (Southampton)

Kenneth Frank Weatherley. Co-Founder and Director, Tennis First. For services to Young People. (Winchester)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

David John Biddulph. Lately Rowing Umpire. For services to Rowing. (Waterlooville)

Kenneth Lewis Galton. Hurdle Maker. For services to Hazel Coppicing and to Heritage Crafts. (Fareham)

Trevor Charles Harrop. Co-Founder, The Avon Roach Project. For services to Angling. (Ringwood )

Alison Jane Moorey. Lately Chief Executive, St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester . For services to Palliative Care. (Waterlooville)

Frederick George Tucker. For services to the community in Awbridge, Hampshire. (Romsey)

A number of Royal Navy personnel have also been recognised in the honours.