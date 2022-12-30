Ms Hendy, of Stubbington, founded the organisation after her younger brother Josh died by suicide, aged 21, in 2020. Supporters rallied behind the charity this year, including military veteran Nick Wilson who completed a 96km course in a wheelchair.

‘I’m a bit blown away to be honest,’ Ms Hendy said. ‘It’s a bit bittersweet for me. It’s lovely to be recognised for the work we are doing in suicide prevention, but it’s also very sad, particularly at this time of year, that I don’t have my brother here with my.

From left: Sandi Davis (Office for National Statistics), Tom Grimes (builder), Alice Hendy (founder and CEO of R;pple), Victoria Riggs, Olivia Riggs-Flynn, and Tracey Grimes (The Eight Foundation), Owen Grimes (builder), Ricchi Bunce (electrician). Picture: Ian Hendy, executive administrator at R;pple

‘The work that we do at the charity is in dedication to him and stops other families from feeling how we are feeling.

‘We’re very touched by it. It’s nice to know the charity is making a positive impact.’

R;pple is a browser plug-in which intercepts users who are searching for information on self-harm or taking their own life. It signposts 24/7 free mental health support. Thanks to several acts of generosity, the charity is expanding.

Nick Wilson, who raised thousands for mental health charity R;pple.

Ms Hendy said they are working with organisations to integrate the service onto WiFi networks, to signpost support to their users. The service is also expanding into 47 more countries around the world, so individuals searching for harmful content worldwide get tailored mental health support relevant to them.

The team will be hiring for a new marketing role, and partnering with Premier League football clubs to raise men’s mental health awareness. Ms Hendy added: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to fundraisers choosing R;pple. People getting behind the charity is crucial and is helping save lives.’