Founded in 2010 and now supporting more than 200 families and 100 schools across the south coast, PDSA celebrated a world-first this year, as a landmark bill to support people with Down Syndrome became law.

The historic Down Syndrome Act 2022 focuses on improving the lives of those with Down syndrome and was co-sponsored by cross-party MPs and politicians from across the political divide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The passing of the Act marked a ‘stand-out’ year for the group, which is set to move into a brand new centre in Airport Service Road in the new year, according to Ken Ross, who helped his wife Rachael create the Portsmouth-based group.

Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association has been recognised for its work to change the law to improve the lives of people across the country.

Ken thanked the community for their support and said it was 'brilliant’ to end the year by being included in the News Year Honours list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘A massive highlight was getting the Down Syndrome Act through. With the benefit of hindsight, it was one of the last laws that Her Majesty signed off, so that was really special.

‘The Queen made my wife and I Platinum Champions, so we were invited to the palace for the Jubilee celebrations, and we had lunch with Prince Charles – now King Charles – and Camilla next day.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now PDSA is focusing on using its new home in Aspen House to create more work opportunities for people with Down Syndrome.