Royal Navy air squadron builds its first drone from scratch in 'important' step
THE Royal Navy has built its first ever drone from scratch in 'important' step forward for its drone warfare capabilities.
The Royal Navy’s drone squadron have taken their expertise in uncrewed systems one step further by building their own quadcopter.
Personnel from 700X Naval Air Squadron have built their first remotely-piloted air system in a milestone moment for the Culdrose-based team.
The 20kg octo-quadcopter is named Walrus after the flying boats pioneered by 700 Naval Air Squadron and flown from cruisers and battleships during the Second World War.
Once put through its paces, Walrus could be used as a testbed for sensors and delivering other payloads.
Overseeing the tests, Lieutenant Kristian Lilley said: ‘This is the first time the navy has built its own air system using basic components.
‘It’s an important step in our recognition of endorsed manufacturer status with the Military Aviation Authority.
‘Built to high, aviation standards, the Walrus will be used specifically as a testbed for sensors and other sensitive payloads. It will be our independent test and evaluation platform.
As we’ve built it, we know the system and exactly what it’s capable of.’
First test flights are expected in the new year.
700X Naval Air Station is the Royal Navy’s expert unit in the research, training and deployment of remotely piloted air systems.
The squadron is a mix of Royal Navy personnel of various branches, Royal Marines, civil servants and contractors, and is based at RNAS Culdrose. It uses nearby Predannack Airfield as a centre of expertise for flights and training.
The creation of Walrus is the latest example of the importance being placed on emerging drone technology.
It follows the MOD’s announcement of 250 more high-tech drones for the British military, under a £129 million contract with Lockheed Martin announced last week.
At the start of December, the Royal Navy ordered its first crewless submarine, which will have record-breaking dive capability to monitor deep-sea cables and pipelines.
Last month saw the Royal Navy – alongside USA and Saudi navies – test cutting edge 'sail drones' set to become the 'eyes and ears' for warships.