Newsreader Huw Edwards named as BBC star accused of paying teenager for explicit photos

Vicky Flind, the wife of BBC news reader, said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children."

Flind said in her statement that Edwards is "suffering from serious mental health issues", referencing the fact that her husband has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

Huw Edwards has been named as the BBC presenter accused of paying teen for explicit pictures. Credit: Getty Images

She added: “The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

“To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

The naming of the presenter comes as the Metropolitan Police said that no criminal offence had been committed by Edwards, following an investigation into the claims. A statement from the force said: "Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed.

"In reaching this decision, they have spoken to a number of parties including the BBC and the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant’s family, both via another police force. There is no further police action. As such, the Met has advised the BBC it can continue with its internal investigation.

"We are aware of media reporting of further allegations against the same individual. No specific details or information about these allegations have been passed to us and therefore there is no police action at this time.

"Should evidence of criminality or safeguarding issues be identified at any point we would expect matters to be referred to the relevant police force."

Edwards had been accused of paying a teenager £35,000 over three years for explicit photos - the victim’s mother alleges that her child used the money to fund a crack cocaine addiction which ‘destroyed’ their life. The teenager has not been named in order to protect their identity. He was also accused of sending threatening messages to another younger person, as well as allegedly breaking Covid lockdown rules to meet up with another young person.