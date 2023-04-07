Colin Edwards, 50, will be pedalling away during a round trip from Hayling Island to Chartres in France. The continental destination is just outside Paris and Colin, of Drayton, will cycle in stages towards Paris and back again.

This will consist of the counter fraud and security specialist having to cycle between 70-80 miles a day to complete the gruelling journey in five days. Colin said he is doing this to ‘help others with mental health illness and disorders.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Edwards, 50, of Drayton, is cycling from Hayling Island to Chartres, just outside of Paris, France, to raise money for Solent NHS Charity.

‘I have had my own experiences of difficult times through suffering with my mental health,’ he added. ‘I can confidently state that the care and support myself and loved ones have previously received from the NHS and healthcare professionals made a significant difference to getting back to leading a much wider life with opportunities.’

The Solent NHS Charity provides support for people who have mental health issues in the Hampshire area. It helps raise money for the experience that people have when they are being cared for by the Solent NHS Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes parts of their care which are not strictly covered by other NHS funding. Colin will set off on the ride from the Portsmouth Ferry Terminal on July 8.

He plans to return on the ferry from Cherbourg on July 14 – before his final leg back to Hayling Island. Colin has had a remarkable journey, going from being able to do any exercise at all to completing amazing endurance challenges.

Colin Edwards holds Solent NHS Charity in high regard as they helped him through his own mental health challenges.

SEE ALSO: New road sign in Portsmouth aims to bolster community spirit in Baffins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘In 2016 I couldn’t walk up the stairs without being out of breath, so I made a life choice to do something about it, which led to me running London Marathon in 2018. This is the next big challenge for me since then.’

Colin has raised £450 for Solent NHS Charity so far. People can make donations via the JustGiving fundraiser.