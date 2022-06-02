The former Ukip and Brexit Party boss will be making an appearance in the city on Thursday as part of his hour-long ‘Farage at Large’ show on GB News.

The politician-turned-TV host will be debating the ‘tough subjects of the day’ as well as interview local guests.

‘Nigel Farage will be visiting Portsmouth next week as part of his 'Farage at Large' show on GB News. Photo: Stuart Mitchell/GB News

The former banker will also hold a question and answer session with the audience, which will be broadcast live across the UK on GB News from 7pm to 8pm.

Joined by an audience of more than 100 people, Farage at Large is an opportunity to take the show outside of the Westminster bubble and give ‘a voice to underrepresented regional communities who have often felt unheard in the national conversation’.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Portsmouth, Mr Farage said: ‘Forty years ago the task force sailed from Portsmouth to the Falkland Islands. Portsmouth once again being at the centre of national attention. As GB News comes to Portsmouth today, we ask, is Pompey a better place than it was in 1982?’

Tickets for the evening are £1.50 a person, which include a free glass of wine or pint of beer. Soft drinks are also available.