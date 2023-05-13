Nightmare roads and junctions in Portsmouth area according to locals

The Portsmouth area is a busy place for drivers, especially with the city being the most densely populated place in the south outside of London.
Here are some of the junctions and roads that have been highlighted for their perils.
1. Boundary Oak school turning on A32
The turning for Boundary Oak school / gap in the A32 just north of Fareham that's used as a U-turn by drivers heading out of Fareham to get on to the M27 eastbound. Pic Google Photo: google
2. Winston Churchill Avenue
Winston Churchill Avenue. This junction by the university has side roads and crossings requiring drivers and pedestrians to concentrate. Pic Google Photo: google
3. Stubbington Avenue
Stubbington Avenue in North End. As one of the main roads connecting North End to Copnor, it’s not unsurprising that Stubbington Avenue sees so much traffic on a daily basis. Throughout the day, the cars parked on either side of the road mean drivers have to queue to let one another by, creating congestion at all hours. For those who live on the road, it’s even harder to get their cars onto the road – regardless of whether they’re parked on the street or not. Picture: David George Photo: David George
4. Francis Avenue/Goldsmith Avenue
Francis Avenue/Goldsmith Avenue in Fratton. This presents a challenge for drivers either looking to get onto Goldsmith Avenue or turning onto Francis Avenue. Pic Google Photo: google