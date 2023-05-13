Nightmare roads and junctions in Portsmouth area according to locals

3 . Stubbington Avenue

Stubbington Avenue in North End. As one of the main roads connecting North End to Copnor, it’s not unsurprising that Stubbington Avenue sees so much traffic on a daily basis. Throughout the day, the cars parked on either side of the road mean drivers have to queue to let one another by, creating congestion at all hours. For those who live on the road, it’s even harder to get their cars onto the road – regardless of whether they’re parked on the street or not. Picture: David George Photo: David George