Under blue skies, ice cream vans were out in force and beaches filled up in Old Portsmouth and Southsea, as we enjoyed the first Easter with no Covid restrictions since 2019.

Temperatures almost hit 18C today round here – not as hot as in London, where St James’ Park saw 23C – but still vastly warmer than recent weeks.

More good weather is forecast for Saturday,

NOW READ: Fareham to hold Freedom March to mark Falklands anniversary

1. Friends Old Portsmouth. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2. Bench From left, Valerie, Alana, nine, Annie, seven, and Aimee Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3. In-tent A beach trip Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4. Ice cream treat From left, Harley, 12, Jo Wilkins, Dan Wilkins, and Evie, three Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales