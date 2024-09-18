Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth school boy is taking on an eight mile walk to raise money for the Rowans Hospice in memory of his ‘Pops’.

Ezra McCullough (9) from Cosham, is taking part in the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk on Saturday, September 21, 2024 in memory of his 'Pops' Mark McCullough who died aged 58 in July 2024 from MND. | Sarah Standing

Nine year old Ezra McCullough from Cosham, is taking part in the 8-mile Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk on Saturday (September 21) in memory of his 'Pops' Mark McCullough who was supported by the hospice before he died in July.

Mark, who was 58, had motor neurone disease (MND) and was given support and care by the Rowans team at the end of his life, prompting Ezra to decide to do something to support the Waterlooville-based hospice.

Ezra pictures with his 'Pops' Mark McCullough | Family photo

His mum Jazz, who is also taking part in the walk, said: “This year Ezra and I experienced the services the Rowan's Hospice offer when my Father-in-law, Ezra's Pops, Mark, benefited from their wonderful support and care.

“I was blown away by everything that they do and after Mark sadly passed away in July, I knew I wanted to raise money to thank them for everything they had done for him. Ezra also expressed the same sentiment, so when we heard about the Shining Stars walk, we knew we wanted to do it.”

The fundraiser is a sponsored walk of either four or eight miles, starting at HMS Temeraire where participants will have the opportunity to see the Spinnaker Tower and HMS Warrior by night whilst remembering a loved one and supporting the Hospice.

The Historic Dockyard will also be opening its doors, inviting all participants to visit HMS Warrior and to light a candle and take a few moments of reflection, remember their loved ones on the deck of the ship.

Mrs McCullough said she and her husband Matt were ‘so proud’ of Ezra and his fundraising efforts having initially set a target of £150 which they have already beaten with £250 already donated.

Ezra McCullough (9) with his mum Jazz McCullough who will be taking part in the walk with him.Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-6222) | Sarah Standing

She said: “He is desperate to raise as much money as possible to thank the Rowans for all they did and we have so far raised £250. He has been going out for nightly walks to 'train' and is so excited whenever we get a donation.

“Mark was an amazing man, a brilliant father-in-law and wonderful Pops and we feel this would be a fantastic way to honour his memory.”

To donate visit the family’s fundraising page at https://rowanshospice.enthuse.com/pf/jasmin-mccullough

Tickets for the Shining Stars Walk, which starts from 6pm at HMS Temeraire, cost £25 per adult (17+) and £10 per child (aged 4-16), children aged 3 and under go free and can be purchases on the night. For more details visit https://www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/shining-stars-walk/