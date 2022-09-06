The presenter of Tipping Point, Good Morning Britain and Ninja Warrior UK is set to judge the finals of a community workout competition from Everyone Active, which runs Fareham Leisure Centre in Park Lane, Fareham.

Those who sign up to the Fortis Challenge will take on fellow teams from Everyone Active centres across the region, with a star-studded final taking place in November.

TV presenter Ben Shephard. Picture: Action Group

The challenge, which kicks off on September 28, is open to everyone regardless of fitness level.

Fortis is a 30-minute workout that promises high-intensity training without the hurt that comes with it.

Ben Shephard, who will be at the finals in Harrow Lodge Park, said: ‘I love the sense of community and energy in the class; you feed off everybody else’s hard work.

‘I look forward to seeing who steps forward to take on the championships.’