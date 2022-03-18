The Community Chest project, run by The News and local Freemasons, rewards groups and individuals with projects aimed at making their communities a better place to live.

Applications are now open for the next round of funding and representatives of groups and charities are being invited to put themselves forward.

A cash pot of £1,000 will be handed out every two months for one-off projects, or to help kick-start longer-term projects.

John Whitaker, head of the Hampshire & IoW Freemasons presents a cheque to the MS Therapy Centre and Jo Jennings, the centre manager. Picture: Keith Woodland (041221-38)

In December, a trio of deserving Portsmouth charities were gifted funds by the Community Chest to help continue their work.

Youth support and activity organisation Motiv8, food provider Cosham Larder and the Solent MS Therapy Centre were granted cheques of £400 each.

Based in Hilsea, Solent MS Therapy Centre provides oxygen cylinders and a decompression chamber to help people improve their breathing and lung capacity.

Jo Jennings, centre manager, said: 'We are really pleased we won the money.

‘It will contribute towards getting new oxygen concentrators as we want to be able to offer more of those to patients.

'We are also looking at getting recliner chairs for the oxygen tank as for a lot of people with long Covid even just sitting can be difficult, and it's easier for them to recline.

'I would definitely tell people to apply for the money it makes such a difference. And absolutely a massive thank you to the Freemasons.'

Funds for the project, which will run for a year, will be raised by a bi-monthly live raffle held at Cosham, Fareham, and Gosport masonic centres.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, said: ‘We partnered with our local Freemasons for the Community Chest initiative to provide much-needed support to groups making a difference in their communities.’

Nominations can be made by members of charities and organisations, or by individuals who want to put forward a group which has helped them.

To make a nomination, send details about the group, what the money would be for, and how this would benefit the local community to [email protected]

The next round of grants will be made in Gosport on Saturday, March 26, and invitations are still open for applications.

