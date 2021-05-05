Luke Porter completed a challenge doing 4 mile runs every 4 hours for 48 hours Pictured: Luke Porter outside his office, Marble Talent Group. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Starting at midday last Friday, Luke Porter took on a four-mile run every four hours for 48 hours in an immense effort to support Wave 105 Cash For Kids.

Luke, who is co-director of recruitment business Marble Talent Group, was inspired by retired Navy SEAL and endurance athlete David Goggins’ book Can’t Hurt Me.

The 38-year-old said: ‘I thought I’d quite like to do a challenge which would challenge me mentally as well as physically.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Porter with his cousin, Pete Cobb at their office Marble Talent Group, in Port Solent. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I wanted to do something that would really test me. Nothing could have prepared me for what was to come.’

Since launching his business in November with his cousin Pete Cobb, Luke has taken up running to get himself out of the office, and has lost two stone with help from coaches at SC Vital Fitness gym.

After training for this challenge, he set off for the first run with Pete.

Luke Porter took on a huge 48-hour running challenge for Wave 105 Cash For Kids. Pictured: Luke with his dog Daisy, and right, with daughter Emma Porter, 8

Throughout the event, Luke was joined by various friends and even his dog Daisy and eight-year-old daughter Emma Porter got involved.

However, after only getting an hour’s sleep on Friday night, Luke began to feel the mental strain during the Saturday 8am run.

Luke said: ‘It’s probably the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. I still felt like I had so far to go.

‘I thought I wasn’t going to be able to finish it, I kept stopping and starting but luckily my cousin kept me going.

Luke at the end of his final run, when family and friends cheered him to the finish line

‘I don’t think I could have done it without the support of people around me.’

Luke updated his social media throughout to keep people engaged, and the donations flooded in.

As a dad of two, Wave 105 Cash For Kids resonated with Luke and he loved the idea of the funds helping children in the south.

The initial target was £150, but supporters have helped raise nearly 10 times this amount.

Luke, who was cheered on at the end of his final run by family members, said: ‘The support I was getting really pushed me on.

‘I thought it would just be friends and family but I had strangers donating and it made me feel amazing to be able to raise that amount of money.’

Visit cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/wave-105-general-fundraising/fundraisers/luke-porter to donate.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron