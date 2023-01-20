North Harbour Medical Group: NHS begins to contact patients about replacement GP choices

North Harbour Medical Practice will close its doors for good this year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

North Harbour Medical Group is due to close this Spring after long-running recruitment issues.

The NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board are aiming to have completed all patient moves by April 2023.

Now the NHS has begun to write to affected residents, asking them to chose their new GP practice from a selection of options.

Residents will be able to use a unique access code to make their choice online or call the NHS on a number provided in the letter.

For your preference you must complete a survey either online or over the phone, while surveys can be completed by other family members of people in your households.

Two GP surgeries in the north of Portsmouth will accept ‘most’ of the patients forced to relocate, an NHS spokesman previously said, saying the Integrated Care Board was ‘grateful’ for Portsdown and Drayton practices for accepting he majority of North Harbour patients onto their lists.

A ‘smaller’ number of patients would be moved elsewhere.

North Harbour is hosting a series of both face-to-face and virtual consultation events next week.

They will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 7pm to 8.30pm at Cosham Baptist Church, as well as Wednesday, January 25, 12.30pm to 2pm at Cosham Community Centre, and then Thursday, January 26, 7pm to 8.30pm, online via Microsoft Teams.

