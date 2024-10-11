Northern Lights: 27 stunning pictures of the Aurora Borealis over Hampshire

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 08:25 BST

The Northern Lights were on show across Hampshire last night and when we asked readers for pictures you did not disappoint.

The Aurora Borealis was was on display across the UK last night (Thursday, October 10) and Hampshire was graced with some spectacular images. The Met Office had flagged they could be visible with a “severe” geometric storm due to reach Earth overnight.

Many Hampshire residents spotted bright, swirling lights from green to pink and scarlet. You would not have been able to see them with the naked eye though with a long exposure camera recommended to capture them. Mobile phone cameras can also pick them up on night mode.

Here are 27 stunning pictures sent in by The News readers:

This stunning image was captured by Amanda Chambers near Hambledon.

1. Northern Lights

This stunning image was captured by Amanda Chambers near Hambledon. | Amanda Chambers

Phillip Bramble caught this stunning picture last night

2. Northern Lights

Phillip Bramble caught this stunning picture last night | Phillip Bramble

Kelly Turner captured this beautiful picture from Portsdown Hill

3. Northern Lights

Kelly Turner captured this beautiful picture from Portsdown Hill | Kelly Turner

Hannah Wilson's dog enjoyed the view

4. Northern Lights

Hannah Wilson's dog enjoyed the view | Hannah Wilson

