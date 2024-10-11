The Aurora Borealis was was on display across the UK last night (Thursday, October 10) and Hampshire was graced with some spectacular images. The Met Office had flagged they could be visible with a “severe” geometric storm due to reach Earth overnight.

Many Hampshire residents spotted bright, swirling lights from green to pink and scarlet. You would not have been able to see them with the naked eye though with a long exposure camera recommended to capture them. Mobile phone cameras can also pick them up on night mode.

Here are 27 stunning pictures sent in by The News readers:

1 . Northern Lights This stunning image was captured by Amanda Chambers near Hambledon. | Amanda Chambers Photo Sales

2 . Northern Lights Phillip Bramble caught this stunning picture last night | Phillip Bramble Photo Sales

3 . Northern Lights Kelly Turner captured this beautiful picture from Portsdown Hill | Kelly Turner Photo Sales