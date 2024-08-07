Portsmouth Football Club’s photographic heritage is to be celebrated at a special exhibition at the University of Portsmouth this month in what will be the closing event of the club’s 125th anniversary season. Almost 100 photographs will be on display at the Ravelin Sports Centre in Cambridge Road from Monday, August 5 until Sunday, August 18 between 10:30am and 6:00pm. Proceeds of the sale of the catalogue will go to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Entitled ‘125 – Celebrating Portsmouth FC in Photographs’, the exhibition will feature a retrospective of the late Pete Blackman, specially commissioned images by renowned documentary photographer Stuart Roy Clarke, action shots from last season by club photographer Jason Brown and a selection of images from the archive, celebrating the club’s 125 seasons.

“Pete had been taking photographs at Fratton Park almost right up to his untimely death and he has a terrific back catalogue to share. Working with his family and friends, I am delighted we were still able to put together a collection of 32 of his images which capture his fan-focused perspective of his beloved club and I am sure he would have been delighted at the outcome.

“We are fortunate at Pompey that one of our early directors, Stephen Cribb, was a photographer so the first 25 years or so of the club are well documented. Some of his images are there, as well as more recent work of the likes of Murray Sanders, Steve Reid, and Joe Pepler."

Here are 8 pictures from the opening of the exhibition:

