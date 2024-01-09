New data from police in the Hampshire and Dorset area demonstrates that there has been a 7 per cent increase in the number of reported sex offences against children under 18.

New figures compiled by the NSPCC have revealed that child sexual offences recorded by police over the past year remain close to record levels. A Freedom of Information request found that 86,962 child sexual offences recorded by police across the UK in 2022/23, which remains one of the highest on record since the charity started the annual research 16 years ago.

The offences recorded include rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming and sexual exploitation and in Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, police figures show that 4,282 offences were recorded in 2022/23. This is an increase of 273, which is 7 per cent, from the previous year.

One boy aged 14 told Childline: “I’m still haunted by something that happened in my past. When I was 11, I was assaulted by an older boy at my school. I tried telling my head of year how this boy had touched me without my consent, but they said there was nothing they could do… I was too scared to tell anyone else after that as I worried about getting the same response.”

These statistics come as the NSPCC launch a new campaign in partnership with the Home Office in a bid to tackle child sexual abuse. The campaign is encouraging the public to contact the charity’s Helpline if they are concerned that a child could be at risk. The partnership will also encourage people to report on instances where there are concerns that a child might be experiencing sexual abuse.

Kam Thandi, Helpline Director at the NSPCC, said: “The high numbers of child sexual offences being reported by police forces across the UK are a warning to us all that more must be done to tackle this abuse.