Tops Day Nurseries - which includes Tops Portsmouth, Tops Southsea, Tops Havant, Tops Copnor, and Tops Lakeside - is keen to reduce its environmental impact, meaning it avoids buying any one-use plastics.

One activity set up at Tops Portsmouth had the children identifying different sea animals and they were tasked with trying to save them from the plastic and ropes that were trapping them.

A pupil takes part in the Plastic Free Month session on sea animals.

Simon Evans, senior nursery manager at Tops Portsmouth said: ‘We believe it is important to teach the children about looking after our planet, one of the ways we do this is by teaching them about one-use plastic and the effect it has on the planet and nature.