Oktoberfest Portsmouth sold out following popular demand for tickets

Oktoberfest Portsmouth has officially sold out of tickets following high demand.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
The popular event, which will be hosted at the Guildhall, will take place on October 28, 2023, and there will be two sessions – an afternoon session, between 12noon and 5pm, and an evening session between 6pm and 11pm.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Oktoberfest, said: “The demand for tickets has shown us how big Oktoberfest is going to be this year, with tickets selling out so quickly. We are expecting our biggest year yet.

“We are delighted to be able to announce entertainment from The London Oompah Band, as well as other entertainment, delicious food and of course - plenty of BEER.”

Oktoberfest Portsmouth has officially sold out of tickets.
Oktoberfest offers a selection of traditional German beer that can be served in up to 2 pint steins which customers can choose to take home.

German food including bratwurst and pretzels will also be on offer, as well as a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine.

For more information about the event, click here.

For re-sale tickets, click here.

