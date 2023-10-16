Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Oktoberfest, said: “The demand for tickets has shown us how big Oktoberfest is going to be this year, with tickets selling out so quickly. We are expecting our biggest year yet.

“We are delighted to be able to announce entertainment from The London Oompah Band, as well as other entertainment, delicious food and of course - plenty of BEER.”

Oktoberfest offers a selection of traditional German beer that can be served in up to 2 pint steins which customers can choose to take home.