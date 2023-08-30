Drone footage shows painters suspended in sky whilst painting Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth
A film, which was commissioned by Spinnaker Tower and shot by award-winning pilot Hugo Healy, has captured the fearlessness of two painters who were suspended in the air whilst painting the tower.
The footage was shot using a GoPro camera mounted on an agile “First Person View” (FPV) drone and Hugo was approached by Compass Photography Services, who work with the Spinnaker Tower team to create a unique piece.
Brian Bracher, of Compass Photography Services, said: “We are the official drone photographer for Spinnaker Tower and have captured lots of stunning footage, but we wanted to do something from a different perspective.
“We’d seen some of Hugo’s previous footage and when we got in touch he was really excited, as there just so few opportunities to film ‘dive’ footage like this in the UK.
“We started early to get the sunrise and the light was beautiful – then when it came to flying through the tower, Hugo made it look stunning.“
The painters captured in the footage are fully qualified abseilers who refresh one section of the tower at a time each year, using a special non-drip paint that weighs around a tonne per full coat.
Brian added: “They were happy to be involved – The drone captures how high up they are and what an amazing job they do.”
Spinnaker Tower, owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated by Continuum Attractions, is the iconic landmark of the waterfront skyline of Portsmouth.
Visitors experience stunning 23-mile views from three viewing decks and the opportunity to experience a thrilling walk across a glass floor 100m above the harbour.
Tony Sammut, Spinnaker Tower General Manager, said: “This footage has been captured by highly skilled experts in such a unique set of circumstances that it can’t be replicated. It’s a privilege to see the tower from unique angles and we are blown away by the results, which give us a fantastic new perspective on the tower and the stunning views thousands of our visitors enjoy every year.”