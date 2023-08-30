A film, which was commissioned by Spinnaker Tower and shot by award-winning pilot Hugo Healy, has captured the fearlessness of two painters who were suspended in the air whilst painting the tower.

The footage was shot using a GoPro camera mounted on an agile “First Person View” (FPV) drone and Hugo was approached by Compass Photography Services, who work with the Spinnaker Tower team to create a unique piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Bracher, of Compass Photography Services, said: “We are the official drone photographer for Spinnaker Tower and have captured lots of stunning footage, but we wanted to do something from a different perspective.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

default:Drone photographer captures the amazing moment where two painters were suspended in the air to paint Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Hugo Healy - Drone photographer

“We’d seen some of Hugo’s previous footage and when we got in touch he was really excited, as there just so few opportunities to film ‘dive’ footage like this in the UK.

SEE ALSO: Thorney Island Nursery in Emsworth has received a good Ofsted rating

“We started early to get the sunrise and the light was beautiful – then when it came to flying through the tower, Hugo made it look stunning.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian added: “They were happy to be involved – The drone captures how high up they are and what an amazing job they do.”

Spinnaker Tower, owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated by Continuum Attractions, is the iconic landmark of the waterfront skyline of Portsmouth.

Visitors experience stunning 23-mile views from three viewing decks and the opportunity to experience a thrilling walk across a glass floor 100m above the harbour.