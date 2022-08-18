Cecil Cottage, Grade II-listed and set in Spice Island, Old Portsmouth, is on the market with a guiding price of £575,000.

‘One of the striking things about life in Old Portsmouth is that there’s a real sense of community,’ said Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire estate

agents.

‘There are many lifestyle attractions, such as stepping across from Cecil Cottage to the Camber Dock to buy whatever you fancy from that’s day’s catch.

‘The house has been an impressive drawing room with original (listed) coving and a feature bay window on the first floor where you can gaze out across the dock or to

Gunwharf Quays and the Emirates Tower.’

There is also an en-suite bedroom at this level with two more, both en suite, on the second floor.

‘Everything about this house, from the en-suite for every bedroom, to the ground floor living area and first floor drawing room reflects the ability to lead a relaxing lifestyle.’

There is a living room opening to a kitchen / dining room on the ground floor and from here access to a courtyard garden.

The property has no onward chain.

1. The living room has a view of Spinnaker Tower The house has an drawing room with original, listed coving and a feature bay window on the first floor where you can gaze out across the dock or to Gunwharf Quays and the Emirates Tower. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Cecil Cottage comes with two living rooms The property comes with a ground floor living area and a first floor drawing room. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Cecil Cottage is a three bedroom property Every bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Cecil Cottage comes with a recently updated kitchen The property features a recently renovated kitchen and dining area. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales