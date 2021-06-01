The artists from the Hotwalls Studios will each lead their own workshop, teaching skills such as ceramics, marbling, life drawing, painting, hand stitching, gold leaf and weaving.

The project will have a public exhibition of all the art work in the Round Tower in September.

The first workshop will begin on Sunday, June 20, with Portsmouth-born artist Alice Hume helping participants make an installation out of recycled materials.

The Hotwalls Studios, Old Portsmouth.

Alice Hume who studied at Portsmouth college and has been a full time artist at the Hotwalls Studios since they opened in 2016, said: ‘Interactive Weaves is a project accessible for everyone – for all ages and abilities. You do not need to be creative. You only need to have an open mind to learn something new.’

The Interactive Weaves workshop has been made possible thanks to a grant from the Arts Council.

Portsmouth City Councillor Ben Dowling, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development said: ‘We know that the pandemic has impacted upon the arts sector in particular and so it is fantastic to see a local artist like Alice awarded this national lottery funding. This is such a creative project that will encourage all kinds of people to go and take part in something fun, artistic and insightful.

‘This is community activity at its best.’

Tickets for the weaving workshops are available here.

