Olympic hero Sir Bradley Wiggins spotted on ferry to the Isle of Wight

The highly decorated cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, CBE, was pictured on board a Hampshire ferry.

He was spotted on board Red Funnel’s Red Eagle craft sailing from Southampton, and was photographed in the navigation deck next to staff.

Pictured from left to right: Master Fabio Grifoni and Sir Bradley Wiggins, CBE.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist and Tour de France winner was off to the island for a weekend of cycling and high-class dining for events company Le-Blanq.

Le-Blanq specialise in exclusive cycling events, combining the intensive sport with luxurious food.

Patrons explored the Isle of Wight’s scenic Military Road between Chale and Freshwater.

After taking in the sunshine and scenic views of the coastline, the group were treated to Michelin star quality fine-dining, overseen by two Michelin starred chef Claude Bosi, who runs Bibendum on Fulham road in London.