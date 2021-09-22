Olympic hero Sir Bradley Wiggins spotted on ferry to the Isle of Wight
A multi-time Olympic champion was spotted travelling to the Isle of Wight last weekend.
The highly decorated cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, CBE, was pictured on board a Hampshire ferry.
He was spotted on board Red Funnel’s Red Eagle craft sailing from Southampton, and was photographed in the navigation deck next to staff.
The eight-time Olympic gold medallist and Tour de France winner was off to the island for a weekend of cycling and high-class dining for events company Le-Blanq.
Le-Blanq specialise in exclusive cycling events, combining the intensive sport with luxurious food.
Patrons explored the Isle of Wight’s scenic Military Road between Chale and Freshwater.
After taking in the sunshine and scenic views of the coastline, the group were treated to Michelin star quality fine-dining, overseen by two Michelin starred chef Claude Bosi, who runs Bibendum on Fulham road in London.
Did you take a Red Funnel ferry last weekend and catch a glimpse of cycling royalty? Let us know if you spotted Sir Bradley on the ferry.