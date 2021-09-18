Tom Jones on the midnight ferry to Portsmouth. Picture: Wight Link

Sir Tom Jones was pictured taking the midnight sailing from Fishbourne to our city.

He stopped to take a photo with Wight Link staff while on his journey back to Portsmouth.

It’s not unusual to see the crooner perform at the Isle of Wight Festival, having also been on the bill in 2011.

Sir Tom performed on the main stage on Friday night before leaving to catch the midnight ferry.

The Isle of Wight Festival will be continuing until Sunday night, with the likes of Snow Patrol and Duran Duran still set to perform.

Did you take the midnight ferry back to Portsmouth from Fishbourne last night? Let us know if you also managed to spot Sir Tom on the ferry.

