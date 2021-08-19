Omnia Consulting from Port Solent takes on Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for The Rowans Hospice

The Omnia Consulting team

The team from Omnia Consulting, based in Port Solent, is set to hike up Ben Nevis, Scafell Park and Snowdon between Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11.

Their aim is to raise as much money as possible for The Rowans Hospice, which cares and supports people with life-limiting illnesses across Portsmouth and south east Hampshire.

Annabel Street, the marketing coordinator at Omnia, said: ‘Every one of us has been touched by cancer in some way.

‘The Rowans Hospice provides amazing care for individuals and their families who are suffering the worst.

‘All charities have been hit hard during the pandemic so we felt it was time for us at Omnia to do our bit.’

About 40 per cent of the workforce are taking part in this charity walk, with all 13 of them collectively raising £365 so far.

Annabel added: ‘We wanted to do something which involved as many of our employees as possible as we are very focused on inclusiveness and team building.

‘We are a business that is built on taking on new challenges and pushing ourselves both at work and at play! Doing it to raise money for charity will give us all that extra incentive to train to make sure we complete the challenge.’

This fundraiser is seen by Omnia as a good way to raise money and to encourage teamwork and spirit among the workforce.

Annabel shared her excitement at ‘being with the team out of the work environment’, while also being able to help a valuable local charity.

Carol Milner, from The Rowans Hospice, said: ‘The pandemic has caused such significant financial loss for the charity and we are forever grateful to our supporters who have continued with their loyalty in whichever way they can throughout these past 18 months. We wish them all the very busy of luck in their amazing and very brave challenge.’

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/omnia-consulting.