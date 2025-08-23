Opportunity knocks for Portsmouth artist Marley Blandford after line-up shuffle sees him perform on Common Stage - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 18:04 BST

Amongst the controversy of Victorious cutting the set of The Mary Wallopers short, an opportunity has risen for a young Portsmouth artist.

Marley Blandford, a singer songwriter was bumped up to the Common Stage to perform in front of thousands of spectators.

The talented musician has been performing on the local scene for a while but has gone from playing an acoustic set on The Piano Tree stage to gracing the main stage.

The Last Dinner Party’s decision to pull out led to a line-up change with Marley getting the opportunity to play in front of a huge crowd.

It didn’t take the crowd long to get behind him as he performed some of his own songs as well as covers.

Here are pictures of Marley at Victorious Festival 2025:

Marley Blandford was a late replacement on the Common Stage as he got his opportunity to perform in front of thousands.

1. Marley Blandford

Marley Blandford was a late replacement on the Common Stage as he got his opportunity to perform in front of thousands. | Alex Shute

A young festival goer enjoys the Marley Blandford set.

2. Marley Blandford

A young festival goer enjoys the Marley Blandford set. | Alex Shute

Marley Blandford takes to the Common Stage on Saturday, August 23.

3. Marley Blandford

Marley Blandford takes to the Common Stage on Saturday, August 23. | Alex Shute

Marley Blandford at Victorious 2025

4. Marley Blandford

Marley Blandford at Victorious 2025 | Alex Shute

