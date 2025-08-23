Marley Blandford, a singer songwriter was bumped up to the Common Stage to perform in front of thousands of spectators.

The talented musician has been performing on the local scene for a while but has gone from playing an acoustic set on The Piano Tree stage to gracing the main stage.

The Last Dinner Party’s decision to pull out led to a line-up change with Marley getting the opportunity to play in front of a huge crowd.

It didn’t take the crowd long to get behind him as he performed some of his own songs as well as covers.

Here are pictures of Marley at Victorious Festival 2025:

