The annual summer event will take place on Monday, August 30, and includes a dog show, a food and drink field, and the traditional horticultural marquee, which will display fruit, vegetables, and flowers, as well as crafts and photography exhibits.

New for 2021 is a scarecrow competition for Emsworth children to make a gardening-themed scarecrow using recycled materials, and display it outside their home prior to judging on August 25.

A previous Emsworth Show.

Faith Ponsonby, chairperson and volunteers’ manager said: ‘For me, the great joy of the return of the show, this year, will be the pleasure of seeing in person my many friends locally after all the lockdowns.

‘I am really looking forward to seeing you all there.’

Helen Collis-Ayoubi, publicity manager for the show, said: ‘It is so great to welcome back the 2021 show, after such a challenging 17 months.

‘We are most grateful to the New Life Christian Church, who for the second year are welcoming us back to their spacious grounds.

‘As ever, the star of the show is the horticultural marquee with over 250 classes and for the very first time this year we are hosting a fun scarecrow competition for the local children to enter and display their scarecrow by their home during this month.

‘There is still time for children to get involved.

‘Many visitors return year after year to experience our enthralling line up of arena events, like the dog show, and the Quack Pack, back from Wales by popular demand, as well as the variety of stalls, fun things for the family to do, entertainment and refreshments throughout the day.

‘We are committed to making this a fun and Covid safe event for everyone and have put in place special measures including early bird tickets and staggered times for entry, face masks, social distancing, cleanliness in all areas, and a robust track and trace system.

‘Finally, this show could not happen without our fabulous team of over 150 volunteers, who help make this 'best little show in the south' a fun and fabulous event for everyone!’

