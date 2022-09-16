Endometriosis South Coast and Steph’s Place UK are both shortlisted for Community Organisation Awards in the event, which can be watched live from 9pm today (Friday, September 16).

The founders of both organisations, Jodie Hughes and Steph Richards, together with their teams, will attend a star-studded event that includes Sir Lenny Henry, Frankie Bridge, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Dame Kelly Holmes and Stormzy, amongst others, all nominated in the Celebrity of the Year Category.

Steph Richards is the founder of Steph’s Place, which works to to heighten the visibility and acceptance of trans people in society.

The Endometriosis South Coast team.

She said: ‘There are only six different categories for Organisations of the Year, so to have two organisations from the same city in two different categories at the NDAs is unbelievable.

‘Jodie and I follow each other on Twitter, and we have met up a few times for a drink. What Jodie does is amazing.

‘Women’s healthcare is constantly inferior to men’s because research over the decades has tended to centre around men. Healthcare is a human rights issue.

Steph Richards, founder of Steph's Place.

‘At Steph’s Place, we work with MPs and other decision-makers to submitting reports to the United Nations.

‘We are a human rights organisation, and much of our work is done behind the scenes.’

Jodie Hughes is chair of trustees at Endometriosis South Coast, an inclusive charity set up to support people who are going through the diagnosis stages of endometriosis and adenomyosis or have been diagnosed with the conditions.

She said: ‘We are still in shock that our small charity has been nominated for these awards, let alone been made finalists.

‘It means the world to us that people think so highly of us.

‘Getting nominated for the NDAs has gone a long way to create a bit more awareness; imagine what could happen if we won.

‘Steph is big into human rights, and she is right; healthcare is a human rights issue.’

Councillor Charlotte Gerada, deputy leader of the Portsmouth Labour Group and co-founder of Platform Women’s Network said: ‘I’m so proud of Steph and Jodie - two inspirational women leaders from Portsmouth - being finalists for the National Diversity Awards.

‘Steph and Jodie represent communities that face significant challenges and discrimination.

‘However, they are beacons of hope, fighting for equality, human rights and fair access to public services.

‘With some 13,000 women in the city likely to suffer endometriosis, Jodie’s work is invaluable in particular given how difficult the condition is to diagnose and the lack of funding in the NHS.

‘Similarly, while less than one per cent of the UK population are trans, the trans community face considerable discrimination and barriers to access vital health services, which is why Steph’s campaigning is so critical for the health and wellbeing of trans people across the UK.

‘Both Jodie and Steph really deserve this recognition - our city should be so proud.’

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, said: ‘Jodie and Steph do brilliant work for communities across our city and beyond, and fully deserve their respective nominations.