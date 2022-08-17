Over 35 firefighters battle field fire near West Hill Park School as they extinguish flames and rescue horses in Titchfield, Fareham
MULTIPLE firefighters were scrambled to a blaze which spread across two fields in Titchfield.
The grasslands behind West Hill Park School in St Margaret’s Lane were up in flames on Saturday.
Crews from across Hampshire were alerted to the fire at 1:55pm.
Emergency personnel used a whole host of equipment to quell the embers.
They managed to rescue two horses in the process.
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HWIFRS) said: ‘Crews brought two horses to safety away from the fire.
‘The blaze which spread across two fields was quickly surrounded, before the incident was scaled down as remaining firefighters dampened down.
‘The fire was extinguished using hose reels, beaters and jets before the stop message came in at 4.40pm.’
HWIFRS added a crew returned to the scene later in the evening, and on Sunday, to conduct re-inspections and check for any remain hotspots.
West Park Hill School headmaster, Chris Ward, said the fire ‘skirted’ the boundary of the school, but did not encroach onto school land itself.