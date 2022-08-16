Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They received reports on Sunday morning that smoke was billowing from location on Downend Road, Portchester.

At roughly 11am, crews across the Portsmouth area rushed to the scene, the fumes spreading over the M27.

Firefighters mobilised to tackle a fire at a Veolia recycling site on Downend Road, Portchester, Fareham, Smokes could be seen 'drifting' across the M27. Pictured is the entrance to the site on September 17, 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing (170919-7589)

A statement from Hampshire and Isler of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews from Fareham, Portchester and Cosham, along with a water carrier and the environmental protection unit from Alton, were mobilised shortly before 11am and reported smoke drifting across the M27.

‘The on-site sprinkler system had operated and kept the fire under control.

‘Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to identify the location of the fire and dampened down any hotspots.

‘Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire before using ventilation fans to clear smoke.’