Portsmouth entertainment business owner Jaysie Braithwaite, who runs Southcoast Ents Ltd and Jaysie Louise & Companies, has dissolved the latter firm. According to Companies House it was closed down on June 27.

The Kids Party in the Park event at Castle Field, Southsea

Bitter customers called for a refund of their cash after they were enraged not to see an outdoor cinema, bar, foam party, Hey Duggee, two stages, a magician, Sonic, inflatables, a toddler area, Paw patrol characters, Buzz and Rex, and Anna and Elsa. The fallout from the event also included a children’s singing group called Lyrics being booted off stage.

Portsmouth City Council confirmed Trading Standards is investigating the company and said help is available to those seeking compensation.

‘We raised a number of concerns about the proposed event directly with the organisers in recent weeks, which were not responded to so have therefore informed Southcoast Ents Ltd that the event licence has been refused and has instructed it to promptly refund all tickets in full and to withdraw tickets from sale to prevent any further bookings.’

Companies House states that Southcoast Ents Ltd is still in operation. Meanwhile, the Kids Party in the Park Facebook page is currently down.

A Portsmouth City Council spokeswoman previously said: ‘The council's trading standards team is investigating and considering what action may be appropriate. We are working closely with Citizens Advice.

‘Residents who believe a complaint has not been satisfactorily dealt with by the event organisers should contact Citizens Advice (CA) in the first instance. The CA consumer service is on 0808 223 1133 or see www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer.’

A council statement previously added: ‘‘We're very disappointed that on this occasion, many people were dissatisfied with what was provided. We will reflect on the complaints received and the possibility of this event returning.’

Parents branded the event as ‘disgusting’ and a ‘rip-off’ and urged people to avoid Kids Party in the Park events in future.

A row also erupted on stage between Cosham singing group Lyrics and Kids Party in the Park organiser Jaycee and artist Kurtis the Craig David act. ‘I was sickened and shaken by this behaviour and attitude, especially the lack of empathy towards my crew,’ a Lyrics spokeswoman said.