Owner of award winning Copnor kebab shop Mehmet’s Kitchen gets a News Year Honour

The business owner of Mehmet’s Kitchen in Copnor Road recently won the Best Newcomer Award by the British Kebab Awards 2021 – and has already used the business to support a number of charitable causes.

Earlier this year, the kebab shop hosted teachers from Copnor Primary School on a special training day, which helped to raise more, £650 for a family friend whose 13-month-old daughter is suffering with spinal muscular atrophy and needs life-saving gene therapy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Mehmet Ulucan. Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor, has been named as being one of the top ten takeaways in the country Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-46)

Turkish-born Mehmet, who came to Portsmouth 21 said he felt ‘honoured’ to to be recognised in this year’s honours.

The 41-year-old said: ‘Honestly, this makes me so happy. It’s nice to see the job you do is appreciated.

‘Last year has been a real adventure – starting a new business with coronavirus and lockdowns.’

Now the business owner is looking to support more people in the new year.

He said: ‘Anything we can do for organisations across the city – I would love to help.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron