Owner of award winning Copnor kebab shop Mehmet’s Kitchen gets a News Year Honour
THIS time last year, Mehmet Ulucan was getting ready to open a new kebab shop in Copnor – now his contributions to the community are being recognised in the News Years Honours.
The business owner of Mehmet’s Kitchen in Copnor Road recently won the Best Newcomer Award by the British Kebab Awards 2021 – and has already used the business to support a number of charitable causes.
Earlier this year, the kebab shop hosted teachers from Copnor Primary School on a special training day, which helped to raise more, £650 for a family friend whose 13-month-old daughter is suffering with spinal muscular atrophy and needs life-saving gene therapy.
Turkish-born Mehmet, who came to Portsmouth 21 said he felt ‘honoured’ to to be recognised in this year’s honours.
The 41-year-old said: ‘Honestly, this makes me so happy. It’s nice to see the job you do is appreciated.
‘Last year has been a real adventure – starting a new business with coronavirus and lockdowns.’
Now the business owner is looking to support more people in the new year.
He said: ‘Anything we can do for organisations across the city – I would love to help.’