Owner of award winning Copnor kebab shop Mehmet’s Kitchen gets a News Year Honour

THIS time last year, Mehmet Ulucan was getting ready to open a new kebab shop in Copnor – now his contributions to the community are being recognised in the News Years Honours.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 31st December 2021, 4:55 am

The business owner of Mehmet’s Kitchen in Copnor Road recently won the Best Newcomer Award by the British Kebab Awards 2021 – and has already used the business to support a number of charitable causes.

Earlier this year, the kebab shop hosted teachers from Copnor Primary School on a special training day, which helped to raise more, £650 for a family friend whose 13-month-old daughter is suffering with spinal muscular atrophy and needs life-saving gene therapy.

Owner Mehmet Ulucan. Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor, has been named as being one of the top ten takeaways in the country Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-46)

Turkish-born Mehmet, who came to Portsmouth 21 said he felt ‘honoured’ to to be recognised in this year’s honours.

The 41-year-old said: ‘Honestly, this makes me so happy. It’s nice to see the job you do is appreciated.

‘Last year has been a real adventure – starting a new business with coronavirus and lockdowns.’

Now the business owner is looking to support more people in the new year.

He said: ‘Anything we can do for organisations across the city – I would love to help.’

