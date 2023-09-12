Watch more videos on Shots!

Stoke Fruit Farm Shop, on Havant Road, owns land at Northney Park with a lease granted to Havant Borough Council free of charge to operate a play park which is now in a run down state.

The owners of the shop had hoped to improve the play area with the help of a community group and said the council agreed to equally match any funding. The farm shop, which along with Northney Farm are joint landowners of the park, wanted work to be carried out so children could enjoy playing safely at the location but now feel let down by the council’s stance.

Entrance to Northney Park. Pic Google

In a post on Facebook, Stoke Fruit Farm said: “The land has been owned by our family for many years and a lease was given to the council free of charge to operate a play park. More recently the play park has become more dilapidated and with the help of a community group we were hoping to improve this and turn a corner.

“Havant council originally agreed with the community group to match any funding at 50 per cent however backtracked on this and said they have no money assigned in the near future.

“As joint landlords of the park along with Northney Farm we insisted that a plan was made to improve the park to a standard which was acceptable with the terms of their lease (so) children could enjoy safely. The council declined to carry this work out and were happy to return the land to the farm.