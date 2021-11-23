Cerys Hewson is set to compete in a national pageant in February, where she hopes to be crowned International Junior Miss United Kingdom.

While she carries out community work across Hampshire, including her hometown of Waterlooville, Cerys currently holds the title of Miss West Sussex as she was born in that area.

She said: ‘To me, winning the title of International Junior Miss UK means I am courageous, resilient and a role model.

‘I will have a bigger audience to support me in my community and charity work which means I can put my stamp on the world and make a contribution to future generations.’

The 19-year-old enjoys being active in the community as well as making appearances wearing her pageant sash.

Cerys says that in her role as International Junior Miss West Sussex, she is able ‘to help local businesses and inspire young women in the South to reach for their dreams’.

The pageant finalist works with Waterlooville foodbank, creating an Easter egg appeal for children who use the service.

She added: ‘This Christmas I have created an advent calendar appeal and I am currently collecting calendars and toys for the children.’

Cerys also supports Cancer Research UK as well as Kakembo Street Children’s Charity, which is based in Uganda, and has raised more than £1,000.

She said: ‘I believe pageants have a huge stereotype around them based on American TV shows such as Toddlers and Tiaras.

‘However, pageantry is all about celebrating women and their achievements.’

