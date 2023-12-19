Protesters marched through the streets of Portsmouth in the latest show of support for Palestine as the Israel–Gaza war continues.

Hundreds of people marched from Victoria Park to Portsmouth City Centre as part of a demonstration organised by Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign on Sunday, December 16. The city has seen several similar protests in recent weeks, as thousands around the country call for an “immediate ceasefire.”

A spokesperson for the campaign group said: “The UK government has a duty to end these crimes against humanity but as yet has not even banned the sale of weapons to Israel let alone taken the other political and economic steps needed against the war criminals in Israel's government.

"There have been demonstrations all over the UK again this weekend, and local residents joined thousands of others from across the country to stand with the people of Palestine, for peace freedom and justice for everyone in the Middle East and around the world. As people celebrate Christmas, please remember that in that little town called Bethlehem, in Palestine's West Bank, people are under military occupation, attacked by illegal settlers, being taken hostage by the Israeli forces, and praying for their friends and family under constant bombardment in Gaza. We must keep up the pressure.”

Israeli action against Gaza follows The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 which is reported to have killed 1,200 people, with around 240 others taken hostage. Meanwhile Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 19,667 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory campaign.

Here are eight pictures from the protest:

