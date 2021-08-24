A total of 24 guests have reportedly been evacuated for treatment from the Solent Hotel & Spa in Rookery Avenue, after hazardous material in the spa area caused some people to suffer from itchy eyes.

A hazardous area response team has been scrambled to the scene and firefighters armed with breathing apparatuses are attempting to ventilate the affected areas.

The fire service confirmed the situation was sparked after two chemicals were accidentally mixed, creating chlorine gas.

Solent Hotel & Spa in Whiteley.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said officers were alerted to the drama at 8.44pm yesterday.

In total, 24 people were taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

Station manager Dave Graham said: ‘This was a large-scale incident with multiple people requiring medical treatment for the inhalation of gas.’

The hotel had been ‘fully open’ for overnight stays and spa breaks.

On the venue’s website, it insists staff strive to keep guests ‘safe’, maintaining government guidelines to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

‘Whilst many visible signs of our safety measures have now been removed, we want you to feel reassured that your safety and our team member's safety are of utmost importance,’ the hotel says on its website.

‘We continue to operate in a very safe way – a way which has become the new normal for us and we continue to follow the government guidelines which can be seen here for overnight stays and here for dining and drinking.’

