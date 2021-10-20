Paramedics treat Portsmouth patient fighting for life in London Road, North End near Lidl
PARAMEDICS treated a patient who was suffering a ‘life-threatening’ condition in a North End street last night.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:59 am
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 11:25 am
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) was called to London Road – near Lidl – on the evening of October 19.
The patient was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.
A SCAS spokeswoman said: ‘SCAS were called at 6.22pm to reports of a medical emergency. We sent to the scene one ambulance crew who were assessing and treating one patient who was in a life threatening condition.
Read More
Read MoreHavant mum-of-five urges pregnant women to get Covid jab after almost losing her...
‘Following assessment and treatment at the scene the patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’
Hampshire police said they were not called.