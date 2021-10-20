Paramedics treat Portsmouth patient fighting for life in London Road, North End near Lidl

PARAMEDICS treated a patient who was suffering a ‘life-threatening’ condition in a North End street last night.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) was called to London Road – near Lidl – on the evening of October 19.

The patient was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A SCAS spokeswoman said: ‘SCAS were called at 6.22pm to reports of a medical emergency. We sent to the scene one ambulance crew who were assessing and treating one patient who was in a life threatening condition.

‘Following assessment and treatment at the scene the patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Hampshire police said they were not called.

