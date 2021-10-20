South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) was called to London Road – near Lidl – on the evening of October 19.

The patient was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A SCAS spokeswoman said: ‘SCAS were called at 6.22pm to reports of a medical emergency. We sent to the scene one ambulance crew who were assessing and treating one patient who was in a life threatening condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GV of QA hospital, Portsmouth on 15 October 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Following assessment and treatment at the scene the patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Hampshire police said they were not called.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron