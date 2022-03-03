Angry people have hit out at the ‘out of order’ lifts at Crasswell Street car park, with one customer fearing she will be slapped with a fine after failing to get back to her car in time.

The disgruntled person said there were no signs warning of the lift closure at the multi-storey car park now owned by Group Nexus, which took over the site from NCP on February 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crasswell Street car park. Picture: Richard Lemmar

The fuming mum, posting on Facebook, said: ‘Avoid Crasswell Street car park. Now owned by Nexus, parking costs are ridiculous and the lifts are out of order.

‘Doesn't tell you the lifts are out of order anywhere, until you've unpacked your baby on the fourth floor into her buggy and walked to the sodding lift. Looking forward to my ticket coming through the post.’

Another woman said: ‘We had the same issue there a couple of weeks ago. Only when we got to the lifts with our baby did we know. Ridiculous.’

A third added: ‘The lifts have been out of order for a long time. Maybe two months or more.’

A spokesman for Group Nexus laid the blame squarely at the feet of NCP.

He said: ‘We took over the car park from NCP who had cancelled the lift maintenance contract (they've been out of service for months) and disconnected the emergency phone line from inside the lift.

‘We have already spent a considerable amount of money getting the lifts working again but we are waiting on BT for a phone line so we can get the lifts back in use. In the meantime we have put up very clear signage about the lifts around the premises.

‘In terms of the costs, we have clear signage around the car park that explain the costs and leave it to the motorists to decide if they use the service.’

But a spokeswoman for NCP, responding to the criticism, appeared to blame Group Nexus for the lifts still being out of order.

She said: ‘NCP exited this car park and cancelled the service contracts that they were responsible for.

‘We are sorry but we are unable to comment on issues customers are experiencing with the lift not working as we no longer operate this car park.’

As reported, NCP came under fire at Crasswell Street for issuing tickets despite having a faulty machine.

The lengthy list of grievances against NCP included a couple who were charged £100 for an 11 minute stay after the machine would not accept their bank card, prompting them to leave and park elsewhere.

Another woman, who had the same problem, was charged £160.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron