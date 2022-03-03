Fareham MP Suella Braverman has lashed out at the authority in a furious row of words over the parking situation in the town centre, saying the council had shown ‘complete disregard’ for residents and businesses.

The Tory cabinet minister’s comments come as an online petition backed by residents and borough councillors was launched.

Currently, shoppers can park in High Street for 40 minutes at no charge. But new charges, set to be introduced on March 14, would slash that to just 20 minutes.

Attorney general and Fareham MP Suella Braverman is furious over the slashing of free parking in her constituency

Speaking to The News, Mrs Braverman said: ‘I am very disheartened to see that Hampshire County Council has upheld their decision to enforce new parking restrictions and charges in our town centre.

‘As you already know, I strongly objected to this proposal along with the council leader and the Fareham East town centre councillor.

‘This decision from Hampshire County Council has shown a complete lack of regard for the needs of Fareham residents.

High Street in Fareham where free parking time is set to be slashed. Photo: Google

‘This additional cost, brought on by the charge, will ultimately deter many customers from visiting and supporting our high street shops.

‘This decision will be detrimental for the many independent shops, small business owners and the employees who work for them.’

Mrs Braverman said that she had written to the county council in November to argue why the proposal must not go ahead.

The her view, the Tory MP feared that by reducing free parking, it impact trade in the town when ‘our high street shops need supporting now more than ever due to the impact of the pandemic’.

‘Many of the shops in Fareham’s town centre are small independent businesses such as cafés, hairdressers, bakers, picture framers and many other retailers,’ she added. ‘Visiting the forementioned shops is often a brief one, the addition of a parking charge for such a trip will deter many customers.’

Fareham Borough Councillor Tom Davies added: ‘I have argued to anyone that will listen that the 40 minutes of free parking absolutely needed to be retained to help our local independent shops

‘I am saddened that many of our local shops may now suffer as a result of a decision made over in Winchester.

‘Hampshire County has now made a string of poor decisions affecting our Borough, from bus lanes to road closures to parking charges, it's become clear those at the top of Hampshire County Council do not understand or do not care about the needs of Fareham and our residents.’

Hampshire County Council has been approached for comment with no response.

