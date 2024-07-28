Party in the Park returned this weekend with crowds gathering for the free event in Walpole Park in Gosport on Saturday, July 27. It has proven to be a popular event building on last years success with the glorious sunshine helping to encourage more people out.
The day was full of live music, food and drink stalls, as well as an abundance of children’s activities. The little ones were able to go on fairground rides, play with the bubble machines, as well as much more.
A number of fantastic local artists played the soundtrack to the day and helping to provide an excellent atmosphere. The party continues today (July 28) until 10.30pm.
Here are pictures of the sunny Party in the Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.