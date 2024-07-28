Party in the Park Gosport sees families enjoy live music and children's activities at Walpole Park

By Joe Williams
Published 28th Jul 2024, 14:47 BST
A popular free local festival has returned this weekend boasting children’s activities and a plethora of live music acts.

Party in the Park returned this weekend with crowds gathering for the free event in Walpole Park in Gosport on Saturday, July 27. It has proven to be a popular event building on last years success with the glorious sunshine helping to encourage more people out.

The day was full of live music, food and drink stalls, as well as an abundance of children’s activities. The little ones were able to go on fairground rides, play with the bubble machines, as well as much more.

A number of fantastic local artists played the soundtrack to the day and helping to provide an excellent atmosphere. The party continues today (July 28) until 10.30pm.

Here are pictures of the sunny Party in the Park.

River and Harper Hall enjoy the fair ground ride at the Party in the Park.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-11)

1. Party in the Park

River and Harper Hall enjoy the fair ground ride at the Party in the Park.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-11)Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Simon and Lydia Mason with Malcolm Dent of the Gosportarians at their smashing china stall.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-41)

2. Party in the Park

Simon and Lydia Mason with Malcolm Dent of the Gosportarians at their smashing china stall.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-41)Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Families headed to Party in the Park at Walpole Park, Gosport, for a day of children's activities, stalls, and live music.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-39)

3. Party in the Park

Families headed to Party in the Park at Walpole Park, Gosport, for a day of children's activities, stalls, and live music.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-39)Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Louise, Leanne and Donna at the servery of Luckots Coffee Caravan at Party in the Park.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-36)

4. Party in the Park

Louise, Leanne and Donna at the servery of Luckots Coffee Caravan at Party in the Park.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-36)Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Gosport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.